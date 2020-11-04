‘As far as I’m concerned, we already have won’: Donald Trump addresses the nation

Incumbent US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared himself the winner of the 2020 election.

Votes are still being counted well into the early hours of Thursday morning in the US, but Mr Trump has declared the race is “not even close” in Pennsylvania, where it is “almost impossible” for Joe Biden to catch him, he says.

At time of writing, Mr Trump has secured 213 Electoral College votes, while Democratic rival Joe Biden has secured 225. 270 Electoral votes are needed to win.

The President announced he will approach the Supreme Court to ensure voting – including by mail-in ballots – stopped as soon as polls closed.

“This is a fraud on the American public; this is an embarrassment to our country.

“Our goal now is to ensure … integrity for the good of this nation.

“As far as I’m concerned, we already have won.”

“We’re going to remain vigilant”, Vice President Mike Pence added.

