CFMEU ‘not too concerned’ for Willow Grove’s safety despite Powerhouse court ruling

The land and environment court has thrown out a challenge to stop the relocation of Willow Grove as the government plans to replace it with a Powerhouse museum.

CFMEU NSW secretary Darren Greenfield told Ray Hadley the result is “disappointing”, but the union’s green ban remains staunchly in place.

While union members are prohibited from demolishing the site, Ray questioned what would occur should the government employ outside contractors.

“All I’d say on that is we’re pretty persuasive with any construction workers or contractors that come onto a site … whether they’re members of ours or not.

“We’re not too concerned.”

Earlier, the Arts Minister joined Ben Fordham ahead of the decision on Willow Grove’s future.

“You just can’t get the world-class museum … if you keep Willow Grove,” Arts Minister Don Harwin told Ben Fordham.

North Parramatta Residents Action Group Secretary Suzette Meade told Ben Fordham a loss won’t stop them from fighting.

“You will break our heart if you touch that building.”

