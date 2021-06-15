2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

CFMEU ‘not too concerned’ for Willow Grove’s safety despite Powerhouse court ruling

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley & Ben Fordham
CFMEUDarren GreenfieldDon HarwinParramattaPowerhouse MuseumSuzette MeadeWillow Grove
Article image for CFMEU ‘not too concerned’ for Willow Grove’s safety despite Powerhouse court ruling

The land and environment court has thrown out a challenge to stop the relocation of Willow Grove as the government plans to replace it with a Powerhouse museum.

CFMEU NSW secretary Darren Greenfield told Ray Hadley the result is “disappointing”, but the union’s green ban remains staunchly in place.

While union members are prohibited from demolishing the site, Ray questioned what would occur should the government employ outside contractors.

“All I’d say on that is we’re pretty persuasive with any construction workers or contractors that come onto a site … whether they’re members of ours or not.

“We’re not too concerned.”

Press PLAY below to hear the CFMEU’s vow

Earlier, the Arts Minister joined Ben Fordham ahead of the decision on Willow Grove’s future.

“You just can’t get the world-class museum … if you keep Willow Grove,” Arts Minister Don Harwin told Ben Fordham.

North Parramatta Residents Action Group Secretary Suzette Meade told Ben Fordham a loss won’t stop them from fighting.

“You will break our heart if you touch that building.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full exchange

Ray Hadley & Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873