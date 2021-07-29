2GB
Army to join police in doorknocking thousands of Sydney homes, top cop says

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mick Fuller
Article image for Army to join police in doorknocking thousands of Sydney homes, top cop says

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says the army will assist officers in ensuring compliance is met across Sydney LGAs in hard lockdown.

Mr Fuller requested the assistance of 300 Defence personnel to help regulate Sydney’s restrictions.

The Commissioner told Ben Fordham they will be doorknocking over 2000 positive cases and close contacts in Western Sydney today.

“Hopefully that drops, but that could grow over the next four weeks as well.

“That task alone was one I felt Defence could really assist us … and that works by pairing up with a police officer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSW
