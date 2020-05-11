‘Are you serious?’: Peta Credlin laughs off calls to run for Eden-Monaro

Peta Credlin has addressed the push for her to run in the race for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

“We had calls last week saying… Peta Credlin should be putting up her hand and running for the Liberal candidacy in Eden-Monaro,” Ben Fordham put to Ms Credlin.

The other half of The Big Guns team, Graham Richardson threw his weight behind the idea.

“I’ve always thought this brilliant woman should be in the parliament.”

Peta Credlin laughed off the suggestion saying, “are you serious?”

“After the blokes have just torched any decent chance the Coalition had run, I would be stupid to wade in and try and mop up this mess.

“Richo would have to be my campaign manager alongside deputy Alan Jones before I even look twice at a bid.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full BIG GUNS segment