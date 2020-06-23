Apisai Koroisau champions Panthers teammate as the NRL’s future best back-rower

Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau says his team will go into their clash with the Rabbitohs confident.

The Penrith Panthers star joined Mark Levy and Paul Gallen to discuss his team’s triumphant win against the Melbourne Storm on Friday.

Paul Gallen asked Koroisau if his “absolute freak of a player” teammate Viliame Kikau really has “untapped potential” up his sleeve.

“Yeah mate, pretty much all you’re seeing now is a couple of years of training under his belt,” Koroisau responded.

“Another couple of years in the league and mate, I honestly reckon he’ll be the best back-rower in the competition, hands down.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website