Apartment owners extended helping hand to fix NSW’s cladding crisis
Apartment owners will be able to access interest-free loans to replace flammable cladding in their buildings.
Announced in yesterday’s budget, it’s part of a $1 billion government program over the next three years to help solve the crisis.
Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson told Ben Fordham there are 225 high-rise residential buildings in NSW that need attention.
“Owners corporations will be able to start to register their building to be fixed early next year.”
