2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Apartment owners extended helping hand to fix NSW’s cladding crisis

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Kevin Anderson
Article image for Apartment owners extended helping hand to fix NSW’s cladding crisis

Apartment owners will be able to access interest-free loans to replace flammable cladding in their buildings.

Announced in yesterday’s budget, it’s part of a $1 billion government program over the next three years to help solve the crisis.

Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson told Ben Fordham there are 225 high-rise residential buildings in NSW that need attention.

“Owners corporations will be able to start to register their building to be fixed early next year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873