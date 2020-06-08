2GB
AO honouree admits ‘enormous’ work ahead to address Indigenous issues

10 hours ago
Ray Hadley
IndigenousPhilip RuddockQueen's Birthday Honours List

Queen’s Birthday honouree Philip Ruddock has reflected on his public service upon his appointment to Officer of the Order of Australia.

The current Mayor of Hornsby Shire has previously served as Immigration Minister, Indigenous Affairs Minister, and Attorney-General, among other roles in the federal government.

Mr Ruddock told Ray Hadley in his time as Indigenous Affair Minister, he focused on furthering the policy of self-determination.

However, an “enormous” amount of work still needs to be done, he said.

“We are in this together.

“It’s still very hard … to move the disadvantage that’s been entrenched over so long.

“We’ve just got to bond together, and work together, and pull together, and recognise that it’s a journey and that it’s going to take time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

