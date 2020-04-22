2GB
ANZAC spirit honoured with Last Post performance

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anzac DayANZACS

Musicians and everyday Australians across the country are picking up their instruments to honour our ANZACs.

Inspired by Ben’s godsons Banjo and Darcy, show producer Cam Reddin picked up his guitar to perform his own rendition of the Last Post.

“I think he’s absolutely nailed it,” Ben said.

Click PLAY below to hear the performance

Listener and army veteran Graham called the performance “absolutely brilliant”.

“It just resonates with anyone who served in the armed services.

“That was really moving.”

Australians are being encouraged to have their own Dawn Services in their homes, yards and driveways.

Anyone can participate by lighting a candle, having a minute’s silence and playing the Last Post – the less musically inclined can play a recording of the bugle call.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
