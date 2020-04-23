ANZAC Day: Australians to honour war veterans from home
Australians prepare to commemorate ANZAC Day at home after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of services across the country.
People around the country will hold services at home, lighting up the dawn with candles and individual renditions of The Last Post.
NSW RSL Acting President Ray James told Alan Jones people can listen to the Dawn Service from the Australian War Memorial.
“The RSL is supporting and encouraging everyone to stand in their driveways or their balconies, their living rooms.”
