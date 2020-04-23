2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ANZAC Day: Australians to honour..

ANZAC Day: Australians to honour war veterans from home

48 seconds ago
Alan Jones
Anzac DayNSW RSLRay James

Australians prepare to commemorate ANZAC Day at home after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of services across the country.

People around the country will hold services at home, lighting up the dawn with candles and individual renditions of The Last Post.

NSW RSL Acting President Ray James told Alan Jones people can listen to the Dawn Service from the Australian War Memorial.

“The RSL is supporting and encouraging everyone to stand in their driveways or their balconies, their living rooms.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.