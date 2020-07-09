ANZ Stadium ‘makes great sense’ as host for AFL Grand Final

With COVID-19 case numbers exploding in Victoria, an AFL Grand Final at the MCG is appearing increasingly unlikely.

All Victorian clubs have already relocated to other states, and Sydney’s ANZ Stadium is emerging as a frontrunner for an alternative Grand Final host.

GWS Giants chairman Tony Shepherd told Mark Levy the AFL needs to have a contingency plan.

“They’ll leave it for a couple of months to make a final decision, but at the moment it looks very grim.

“ANZ makes great sense. It’s a safe state, it’s got plenty of facilities on site. It’s got everything going for it.”

Image: Twitter/ANZ Stadium