Anticipation as New Zealand to announce start date for trans-Tasman travel bubble
The New Zealand government is finalising a decision on a two-way travel bubble with Australia, with an announcement expected today.
New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia without going into quarantine since October.
Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Ben Fordham “this is going to be a big deal”.
“Everybody else is ready to roll as soon as they make that announcement in Auckland today.”
Image: Getty