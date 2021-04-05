2GB
Anticipation as New Zealand to announce start date for trans-Tasman travel bubble

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Margy Osmond
Article image for Anticipation as New Zealand to announce start date for trans-Tasman travel bubble

The New Zealand government is finalising a decision on a two-way travel bubble with Australia, with an announcement expected today.

New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia without going into quarantine since October.

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Ben Fordham “this is going to be a big deal”.

“Everybody else is ready to roll as soon as they make that announcement in Auckland today.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsTravel
