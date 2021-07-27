2GB
Anticipation and expectation at Cronulla Sharks after ousting of John Morris

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
CRONULLA SHARKSDale FinucaneJohn MorrisPAUL GALLENrugby league featured
Article image for Anticipation and expectation at Cronulla Sharks after ousting of John Morris

The upheaval at the Cronulla Sharks continues, with incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon signing the Melbourne Storm’s Nicho Hynes and Dale Finucane.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen was supportive of the signings, telling Mark Levy the club now has both an air of anticipation “and expectation”.

“I think the board’s decision to get rid of John Morris is slowly becoming justified.

“I don’t like saying that – I’m a friend of John Morris’ – but I think bringing Craig Fitzgibbon in … has proven its weight in gold to be honest.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
