Anthony Griffin’s message to fans after being named Dragons coach

Anthony Griffin says he is honoured to be back coaching after being named as the new head coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Ray Hadley revealed the appointment last night on Wide World of Sports.

Mr Griffin told Ray he can’t wait to get started.

“I think my best years are still ahead of me, coaching.”

He’s signed a two-year deal with the club.

“It’s a real humbling experience to be with one of the great sporting brands in Australia, not just rugby league,” he said.

“To be involved with a club like St George Illawarra Dragons – it’s a real privilege.

“And I say that to all of the fans listening out there, I will do my utmost to make sure we build it into a really strong premiership brand.”

Ray said he believed he would make them “better men and better players”.

“I think you deserve the opportunity and I know you’ll make the most of it.”

