2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anthony Albanese’s latest coal stance ‘ridiculous’: Mark Latham

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony AlbaneseMark Latham

Mark Latham has torn shreds off Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s latest comments on coal-fired power.

When asked whether a future Labor government would permit new coal projects to proceed, Mr Albanese told ABC Radio on Tuesday “you may as well ask me if I support unicorns”.

“I don’t think there’s a place for coal-fired power plants in Australia, full stop,” he said.

Mark Latham tells Ben Fordham it’s a dangerous position for the Labor leader to take.

“It’s a ridiculous thing… you’ve got to keep the lights on. You can’t just turn the power grid upside down one day and say ‘oh, it’s all got to be renewables’.

“That has become the Labor position. They’re against nuclear, they’re against coal, they’re against gas.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Tracey Neary

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.