Anthony Albanese rejects joining Kevin Rudd’s News Corp petition

Anthony Albanese is backing his decision not to sign on to former prime minister Kevin Rudd’s petition for a royal commission into News Corp.

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull is backing the petition but Labor leader Anthony Albanese doesn’t believe it will be acted on.

He told Ben Fordham he’s had his fair share of unfair media coverage.

“You just get on with life, basically, and deal with it.

“I’m just not sure how a petition would advance, the government is unlikely to say ‘we’re going to have a royal commission into News Limited because they get a petition.'”

