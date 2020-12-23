Anthony Albanese baffled at delayed COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is questioning the speed of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) is expected to grant full approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in January but first vaccinations won’t be given until March.

Mr Albanese told Joe Hildebrand waiting two months after the vaccine is approved to get it to Australians is unacceptable.

“That makes no sense at all. If it’s ready to go it should be rolled out.

“We’re not saying it shouldn’t have all of the approvals but once [TGA] says it’s ready to go for goodness sake let’s get it ready to go.”

The Labor leader said, ultimately, the federal government was slow in securing vaccine supplies.

“It’s just a fact of us being at the back of the queue.

“They really need to step on the gas, start negotiations, try to do whatever they can to fix this.”

