2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Anthony Albanese baffled at delayed..

Anthony Albanese baffled at delayed COVID-19 vaccine rollout

3 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Anthony Albanese
Article image for Anthony Albanese baffled at delayed COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is questioning the speed of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) is expected to grant full approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in January but first vaccinations won’t be given until March.

Mr Albanese told Joe Hildebrand waiting two months after the vaccine is approved to get it to Australians is unacceptable.

“That makes no sense at all. If it’s ready to go it should be rolled out.

“We’re not saying it shouldn’t have all of the approvals but once [TGA] says it’s ready to go for goodness sake let’s get it ready to go.”

The Labor leader said, ultimately, the federal government was slow in securing vaccine supplies.

“It’s just a fact of us being at the back of the queue.

“They really need to step on the gas, start negotiations, try to do whatever they can to fix this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873