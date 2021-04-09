2GB
Answering your questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine

28 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
AstraZenecaATAGICOVID-19 vaccineDr Ross Walkervaccine rollout
Medical experts have moved to reassure the Australian public after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) issued new advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

ATAGI member Professor Kristine Macartney explained to Jim Wilson how the group arrived at their conclusions, emphasising there is no ban on the use of AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone.

“The balance of risk for vaccination is still very much in favour of getting the jab no matter what age you are.

“We all need to be protected against this terrible disease.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Nine Radio’s own Dr Ross Walker responded to listeners’ questions and concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Click PLAY below to hear the full Q & A

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
