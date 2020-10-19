Announcement expected soon on religious gatherings
The NSW Jobs Minister has revealed health officials are in talks with religious organisations over the limit on worshipers.
Currently, places of worship can only have 100 people while the limit for indoor weddings has been increased to 300.
NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres told Ben Fordham they’re in discussions over the numbers allowed to attend religious gatherings.
“We’re hoping that we’ll get pretty close to this one very soon.”
Image: Getty