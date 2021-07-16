2GB
Angus Taylor puts spotlight on Labor to condemn EU’s carbon tax

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Angus Taylor puts spotlight on Labor to condemn EU’s carbon tax

Liberal and Labor politicians have found themselves in “furious agreement” over a border tariff tabled by the European Union.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight the EU’s ‘carbon border adjustment mechanism’ would be a carbon tax on Australian imports.

“We’ve condemned it, we’ve been very clear: imposing carbon taxes is against our policy.

“The question for Labor, is do they agree?”

“Humble backbencher” Joel Fitzgibbon hesitated to speak on behalf of his party.

However, “I’m certainly prepared to condemn it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the segment in full

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
