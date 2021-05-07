Angus Taylor challenges Labor MP’s stance on tensions with China

As diplomatic tensions between China and Australia continue to heighten, MPs have gone toe-to-toe over the government’s response.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor insisted “we’re never going to apologise” for advancing Australian values, responding “so be it” to the Chinese government’s “displeasure”.

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon criticised the ‘drums of war’ language that has been adopted in recent weeks.

“These comments are becoming practice for ministers of this government and those around them.

“What would you expect the Chinese to do?”

Mr Taylor hit back with a challenge of his own.

“Joel comes on this program … and he tells us we should do something differently, but when it comes to the crunch he can never tell you what.

“Should we not have torn up that deal between the Victorian government [and China]?”

