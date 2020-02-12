2GB
Angry Anderson reveals what helps him heal after his son’s death

9 hours ago
Rocker Angry Anderson has shed some light on life in the years following his son’s tragic death.

Liam Anderson was allegedly beaten to death by a friend on Sydney’s northern beaches after a night of partying.

Mr Anderson has spoken to Deborah Knight about what has helped him heal since that tragic day in November 2018.

He tells Deborah that music plays a great part in his life.

“I always looked at music being the great healer, from me across to the audience… [But] music is a great healer for me.

“I tried to go back [to music] as soon as I possibly could after that happened.”

Rock band Rose Tattoo has released a new album, Outlaws, and will be touring around Australia. You can purchase tickets HERE.

