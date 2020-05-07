Andrew Constance stripped of senior role

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has been stripped of a senior government position after his backflip over leaving state politics.

Within the space of 24 hours, the Transport Minister announced he would run for the Federal seat of Eden-Monaro then pulled out.

He’s now been removed from the critical position of Leader of the House but will remain in his transport portfolio.

There is growing pressure for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to sack Mr Constance.