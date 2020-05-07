2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Andrew Constance stripped of senior role

2 hours ago
2GB News
Andrew Constance

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has been stripped of a senior government position after his backflip over leaving state politics.

Within the space of 24 hours, the Transport Minister announced he would run for the Federal seat of Eden-Monaro then pulled out.

He’s now been removed from the critical position of Leader of the House but will remain in his transport portfolio.

There is growing pressure for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to sack Mr Constance.

2GB News
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.