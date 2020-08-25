Andrew Constance says ‘ridiculous’ ferry design is ‘fair enough’

Transport Minister Andrew Constance is backing the design of new ferries despite the fact they will not be able to fit under bridges with people sitting on the top deck.

The ten River Class ferries, built in Indonesia, will not fit under the Camellia Railway Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge near Parramatta.

Transdev has admitted they made the design decision “consciously”.

Mr Constance told Ben Fordham he admits it “sounds ridiculous” but it’s “fair enough”.

He points out ferries have been operating in such a way since 2014 at Rydalmere.

“I think there should be an option for people to sit outside.”

