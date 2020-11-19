2GB
Andrew Constance ‘heartbroken’ by NSW MP’s bold attack

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Andrew Constance
Article image for Andrew Constance ‘heartbroken’ by NSW MP’s bold attack

Transport Minister Andrew Constance denies the decision to remove mobile speed camera warning signs is a cash grab.

Nationals MP Wes Fang has labelled the decision “an absolute disgrace” that unfairly targets motorists in regional areas.

Mr Constance told Ray Hadley research indicated 43 lives each year could be saved by this move.

“I am just heartbroken that he would [say] that.

“I’m sorry, I’m gonna do the right thing. I’m not gonna sit on that type of evidence and turn a blind eye and go ‘oh this is too hard politically cause Mr Fang from Wagga’s upset.'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse

Ray Hadley
News
