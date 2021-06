Two statues of George Floyd have been erected in the United States.

In New York City, Floyd’s brother has unveiled a six-foot statue of his head.

Another statue has been erected in New Jersey.

“Let’s not forget who George Floyd was – he was a convicted criminal,” Ben Fordham said.

“If you need any evidence that America has lost the plot, there it is right there.”

