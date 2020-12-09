2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Alleged teenage neo-Nazi arrested after..

Alleged teenage neo-Nazi arrested after advocating for ‘mass-casualty event’

2 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Neo Naziterrorism
Article image for Alleged teenage neo-Nazi arrested after advocating for ‘mass-casualty event’

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Albury, to be charged with terrorism-related offences.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said the teenager had allegedly exhibited “an extreme right-wing ideology, and is focused on neo-Nazi, white supremacist and anti-Semitic material”.

Australian Federal Police swooped after he allegedly escalated into advocating for “a mass-casualty event” against non-whites and immigrants, AFP Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said.

“This individual does express support for the ideology of the individual who committed [the Christchurch] attack.”

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Jim Wilson there is no immediate risk to the public from the individual, or his alleged online associates.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: NSW Police

Jim Wilson
AustraliaCrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873