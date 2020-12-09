Alleged teenage neo-Nazi arrested after advocating for ‘mass-casualty event’

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Albury, to be charged with terrorism-related offences.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said the teenager had allegedly exhibited “an extreme right-wing ideology, and is focused on neo-Nazi, white supremacist and anti-Semitic material”.

Australian Federal Police swooped after he allegedly escalated into advocating for “a mass-casualty event” against non-whites and immigrants, AFP Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said.

“This individual does express support for the ideology of the individual who committed [the Christchurch] attack.”

2GB reporter Clinton Maynard told Jim Wilson there is no immediate risk to the public from the individual, or his alleged online associates.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: NSW Police