Alleged child abuse bust prompts pleas to ‘upskill’ children against predators

The Australian Federal Police have busted an alleged child sexual abuse network, with 14 men facing charges for more than 800 offences relating to child exploitation.

Police identified 46 alleged victims aged between 16 months and 15 years of age, 16 of which are connected to a NSW childcare centre.

Hetty Johnston, founder and executive director of Bravehearts, said more needs to be done to protect young people.

“People that offend against children are everywhere and generally they are last people we think about, they are not someone we look at and feel weird about,” she told Deborah Knight.

“There’s so much more we should be doing … to upskill our children, and also adults and professionals.”

She is “begging every parent” to visit the Bravehearts website for free resources, including behaviour to look for around people who interact with children.

“Can I say this to everybody – research is clear – children do not lie about being sexually assaulted.”

Image: AFP