Alleged cash-for-visa China dealings reveal potential security risks

Questions have been raised about the potential security risks associated with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire’s dealings with China.

Today the former Wagga Wagga MP admitted in an ICAC hearing he received envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash, for his role in the alleged cash-for-visa scheme he ran for Chinese nationals.

Executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings told Jim Wilson said there were some connections that needed to be explored.

“Where I imagine some of these inquiries may go next is to what extent did this bring Daryl Maguire into contact with Chinese Community Party officials, or others that would be connected to the Chinese intelligence services.

“Listening to the inquiry today and in past days, I think there are some interesting pointers that really need to be explored there.”

He said Mr Maguire’s relationship with Premier Gladys Berejiklian would have been of “great interest” to Chinese intelligence services, if they were aware of it.

Image: Getty