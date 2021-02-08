2GB
Alleged bushfire pork-barrelling a death warrant for Blue Mountains

13 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Blue Mountainsbushfire recoveryMark Greenhillpork-barrelling
The state government has become embroiled in more pork-barrelling accusations after the heavily bushfire impacted Blue Mountains were denied recovery funding.

Fronting an inquiry, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the South Coast was in more need, but the Blue Mountains is likely to receive money next.

Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill told Jim Wilson their omission is “a complete mystery” to him, given the council proposed 24 projects worth $5.4 million.

He feared in 18 months’ time, when the second round of funding is delivered, it may be too late for many of the region’s tourism-reliant businesses.

“We were never told there was any criteria that we didn’t meet.

“I don’t begrudge other areas for getting funding, I simply want to advocate for the Blue Mountains.

“I’ll happily accept any money we do receive then and spend it well for our people, but gee it’s a long time.”

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
