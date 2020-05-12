All Blacks legend drew on mental health struggle for new app

All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan has launched an app to help people with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The app, Mentemia, includes techniques Kirwan uses to manage his own mental health.

He told Alan Jones he was on tour when he first confronted his own battle.

“I thought it was a weakness, I didn’t think it was an illness.

“The tips and techniques that I learnt took me from just surviving to what I feel I’m doing today, which is thriving.

Image: Getty