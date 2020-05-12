2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

All Blacks legend drew on mental health struggle for new app

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
All BlacksSir John Kirwan

All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan has launched an app to help people with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The app, Mentemia, includes techniques Kirwan uses to manage his own mental health.

He told Alan Jones he was on tour when he first confronted his own battle.

“I thought it was a weakness, I didn’t think it was an illness.

“The tips and techniques that I learnt took me from just surviving to what I feel I’m doing today, which is thriving.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

Alan Jones
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.