2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘All bets are off’: NSW Premier reacts to damning Crown report

8 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for ‘All bets are off’: NSW Premier reacts to damning Crown report

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Crown will have to make some changes in order for the Barangaroo casino to operate in the future.

The future of Crown Resort’s Barangaroo casino hangs in the balance after a damning report deemed the company ‘not suitable’ to hold a Sydney casino licence.

However, if major changes are made, including reform of the board, they could be allowed to open.

The Premier told Ben Fordham the Crown needs to comply with the law.

“We, as a government, … will want assurance that anyone who wants to have a licence in NSW conducts themselves with the utmost integrity. The people deserve that.

“If parties don’t come with the highest compliance, integrity and lawful activity, well then all bets are off.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour/Brendon Thorne 

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873