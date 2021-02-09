‘All bets are off’: NSW Premier reacts to damning Crown report

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Crown will have to make some changes in order for the Barangaroo casino to operate in the future.

The future of Crown Resort’s Barangaroo casino hangs in the balance after a damning report deemed the company ‘not suitable’ to hold a Sydney casino licence.

However, if major changes are made, including reform of the board, they could be allowed to open.

The Premier told Ben Fordham the Crown needs to comply with the law.

“We, as a government, … will want assurance that anyone who wants to have a licence in NSW conducts themselves with the utmost integrity. The people deserve that.

“If parties don’t come with the highest compliance, integrity and lawful activity, well then all bets are off.”

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour/Brendon Thorne