Alex Johnston confirms he’ll be lining up on the edge for season resumption

South Sydney outside back Alex Johnston admits he’s set to start on the wing for the Rabbitohs when they restart their season against the Roosters on May 29 in round three.

Johnston played the first two rounds of the year off the bench, coming onto the field in the second half to replace Latrell Mitchell at fullback.

But with the club revealing earlier this week centre James Roberts checked into a rehabilitation clinic, Johnston looks to have won a place in the starting line up.

He told The Continuous Call Team he’s just looking to get back onto the field and playing some footy.

“We haven’t really spoken about it,” Johnston said.

“At this stage I’ll be happy just playing 80 minutes whether it’s the whole game on the wing or I get to go back (to fullback).

“I think it pretty much depends on the coach and Latrell – how he’s feeling during the game.

“But at this stage, I’ll be playing on the wing and hopefully scoring a few tries.”

Johnston has played 124 games for the Rabbitohs and scored 83 tries, while he’s also played one match for the Kangaroos.

Image credit: South Sydney Rabbitohs.