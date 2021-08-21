2GB
131 873

Alex Glenn reflects on tough Broncos period after retirement announcement

2 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
alex glennNRL
Article image for Alex Glenn reflects on tough Broncos period after retirement announcement

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn says it feels like a weight off his shoulders after announcing his retirement earlier this week.

Glenn has played 282 games for the Broncos over 13 seasons after making his debut in 2009, while also representing New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

He’s the club’s fourth most-capped player and has captained the side for the last two seasons.

With Brisbane going through some of their toughest years in the club’s history, the 33-year-old told The Continuous Call Team it’s been a challenging time.

“It has been really hard to be honest,” Glenn said.

“As professional athletes you always pride yourself to compete as hard as you can and be winners.

“To get the wooden spoon last year, it definitely hurt and obviously this year results haven’t gone our way as well.

“It is mentally challenging and that’s another thing with the rollercoaster of football you weigh up.

“It has been challenging, I ain’t going to sugar coat that.”

The Broncos face the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

 

Click ‘PLAY’ below to hear the full interview.

Image: Brisbane Broncos.

