Alan Jones throws his support behind under fire NRL boss Todd Greenberg

Alan Jones has thrown his support behind embattled NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg, as rumours of his demise continue to swell.

Greenberg is off-contract at the end of the 2020 season and the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) has been stalling on activating an extension clause.

Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has formed a subcommittee to determine whether Greenberg should remain in the role and it will deliver its final recommendations next Thursday, according to Nine Newspapers.

Alan Jones says complaints about Greenberg’s performance are stemming from certain clubs that are greedy for more money.

“I do not understand, and I’m a hard marker, this nonsense about Todd Greenberg fighting for his job.

“It appears that people in sport are good at looking gift horses in the mouth,” the former Balmain Tigers coach and South Sydney Rabbitohs director of football says.

Alan questioned whether there’s anyone else who could have Rugby League in better shape and urged the ARLC Chairman to quell the rumours.

“Peter V’landys, what’s going on here? Rugby League enjoys record profits, record ratings, record public interest.

“It is the nature of the world that we dwell on the negatives… [but] it’s a terrific competition. If you were a rugby union supporter, you’d think Todd Greenberg was a genius.

“Greenberg’s running a good ship, not a perfect ship. He’s done the work, rugby league’s in good shape.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: SMH/Edwina Pickles