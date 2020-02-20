Alan Jones full of praise for ‘the greatest women’s sporting team in the world’

Aussie skipper Meg Lanning says she can’t wait to lead her team into the “cutthroat” Women’s T20 World Cup, starting on Friday.

The cricket superstar spoke to Alan Jones about the excitement of Australia hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time.

“It’s a once in a career opportunity really. We’re really excited, we want to embrace our home fans and family and friends, and hopefully, everybody’s there getting behind us.”

The Aussies will be looking to continue their dominance, having won four of the six Women’s T20 World Cups, but Lanning says it’ll be a tough contest.

“T20 World Cup especially is very cutthroat and you can’t really miss a beat. We’ve got a really tough game first up with India, who we’ve played a little bit over the past few weeks, and who are a world-class side.”

Alan Jones says everyone should get out to watch the Aussie team, which he says “may be the greatest women’s sporting team in the world”.

“They can play. I’m a stickler for technique in things, and technically, these women are fantastic.”

The final will be played at the MCG on International Women’s Day, with international pop star Katy Perry providing the entertainment as they seek to break the record for the highest ever attendance at a women’s sporting event.

Catch all the Australian games, finals and big match-ups on 9GEM and 9now from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, March 8.

Image: Getty/Mark Brake