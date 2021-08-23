Afghanistan veteran ‘disappointed’ by Australian response to Taliban takeover

A veteran injured in Afghanistan has expressed disappointment in the government’s “lack of urgency” in rescuing interpreters and others who assisted the Australian military effort.

Paralympic canoeist Curtis McGrath lost both legs to an IED while serving as a combat engineer in Afghanistan in 2012.

He told Jim Wilson he’s surprised by how relatively little resistance there was to the Taliban takeover, and that it’s “a little bit frustrating” given how much effort went into training and arming thousands of Afghan troops.

“I really do feel sad and sorry for the people of Afghanistan.

“I like to think that our presence there gave them some peace and some prosperity for the last 20-odd years, and allowed some freedoms for the young girls to go to school and have a job, and grow up in a free Afghanistan.

“Now that’s potentially gone down the tube … I’m not overly surprised by the situation; I’m surprised by the speed at which it’s happened.”

Image: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Invictus Games