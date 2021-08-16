Afghanistan to become ‘a rising source of terror’ without US intervention

The US government is being criticised by the global community for withdrawing from Afghanistan, which is now swiftly being brought under Taliban control.

Deakin University Professor of Global Islamic Politics Greg Barton told Jim Wilson the peace treaty signed under the Trump administration “was a disaster from the outset”, and the withdrawal of troops under Biden conducted in the “worst of all possible ways”.

“There were no good options.

“The problem was the way it was done; the transition’s not been well managed.

“We didn’t give the Afghan government, the Afghan military a fighting chance.”

The professor foreshadowed an eventual response from allied forces because Afghanistan will become “a rising source of terror”.

Image: Sayed Najafizada/NurPhoto via Getty Images