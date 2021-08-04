Afghan interpreters ‘desperate for our help’ after released prisoners join Taliban

Veterans are urging the government to help Afghan interpreters after thousands of released prisoners joined the Taliban.

5000 prisoners were released under an agreement with the US last year, and are now suspected to have rejoined the ranks.

About 100 interpreters and their families are waiting on Australian visas after assisting troops and diplomats during the war.

Retired army major Stuart McCarthy told Ben Fordham “it’s just ridiculous”.

“Our interpreters are now desperate for our help.

“The hypocrisy of our own government is just staggering.”

Image: Getty/NurPhoto