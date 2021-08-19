Afghan-Australian shares harrowing story as family hunted by the Taliban

Afghan-born Australian AJ has shared with Jim Wilson his family’s harrowing reality as they hide from the Taliban, awaiting Australian assistance.

AJ’s cousin and her husband are targets for the Taliban in Kabul, after assisting Australian soldiers as interpreters during the war in Afghanistan.

“They’re being followed … they’ve seen their office has been attacked, they’re seeing the images and photos of Taliban knocking the door and destroying all the doors.

[It’s] a very disturbing and very scary situation for them.”

Image: SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images