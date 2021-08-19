2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Afghan-Australian shares harrowing story as family hunted by the Taliban

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AfghanistanKabulTaliban
Article image for Afghan-Australian shares harrowing story as family hunted by the Taliban

Afghan-born Australian AJ has shared with Jim Wilson his family’s harrowing reality as they hide from the Taliban, awaiting Australian assistance.

AJ’s cousin and her husband are targets for the Taliban in Kabul, after assisting Australian soldiers as interpreters during the war in Afghanistan.

“They’re being followed … they’ve seen their office has been attacked, they’re seeing the images and photos of Taliban knocking the door and destroying all the doors.

[It’s] a very disturbing and very scary situation for them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the confronting interview in full

Image: SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873