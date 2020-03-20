Advice for Australians stranded overseas

The Australian government moves to close our borders to noncitizens as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe.

This week Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced he will be implementing a further clampdown on international travel which will see our borders closed for everyone except citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate families.

Despite the warnings for Aussies to head home, many Australians are already stranded overseas and fear they won’t be able to get back.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Marise Payne tells Ben Fordham, “there’s no question that this is a very, very difficult time for Australia”.

“Qantas is working with the government and we inturn are working closely with them…but it is a very busy time and it will take time to process this.”

Ms Payne suggests stranded Australians should continue to try and contact Qantas and their travel agent if they have one.

“The one thing DFAT can’t do and I think it is important to make this clear is that we cant book flights for individual Australians from various parts of the world.”

Click PLAY below to hear Marise Payne’s advice to stranded Australians

For urgent consular assistance contact:

+61 2 6261 3305 from overseas

1300 555 135 from within Australia

For non-urgent inquiries, email smartraveller@dfat.gov.au

For the latest travel advice visit Smartraveller

For the latest advice in Australia visit australia.gov.au

Image / smarttraveller.gov.au