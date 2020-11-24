Adoption advocates demand overhaul of ‘antiquated, archaic’ system

Adoption advocates have ramped up their fight to have the system overhauled with the ‘Yesvember’ campaign.

There are around 45,000 Australian children currently in out-of-home care.

Australian actress and Adopt Change founder Deborra-Lee Furness told Deborah Knight the Yesvember month of advocacy has set out to half that number in 2021.

She said children in the foster system are more vulnerable to homelessness, substance abuse and sexual abuse, and ongoing trauma.

Ms Furness was so frustrated by the adoption process in Australia that she walked out after one meeting, instead adopting when she moved to the United States.

“I didn’t set out to be an advocate, but I saw a system that is not working. It’s antiquated, it’s archaic.

“We need systemic change, and we need our leaders to step up and … make this a priority, to ensure that children have a permanent home.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty