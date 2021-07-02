2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Free pet rego for rescue animals

6 hours ago
first with deborah knight
Shelley Hancock
Article image for ‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Free pet rego for rescue animals

The NSW government is offering owners of rescue animals a lifetime of free pet registration.

General lifetime pet registration fees will increase by $5 to fund free pet registration for rescue pets.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Deborah Knight “the message is adopt, don’t shop”.

“Most of these pets are desexed, they’re vaccinated, so really … this is going to cost you nothing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

first with deborah knight
NewsNSWPets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873