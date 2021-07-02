‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Free pet rego for rescue animals

The NSW government is offering owners of rescue animals a lifetime of free pet registration.

General lifetime pet registration fees will increase by $5 to fund free pet registration for rescue pets.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Deborah Knight “the message is adopt, don’t shop”.

“Most of these pets are desexed, they’re vaccinated, so really … this is going to cost you nothing.”

