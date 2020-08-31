2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Admit you made a mistake!’:..

‘Admit you made a mistake!’: Jim’s Mowing founder’s message to Daniel Andrews

15 seconds ago
Ben Fordham
Jim PenmanJim’s Mowing

The founder of Jim’s Mowing is pleading with the Victorian Premier to overturn a rule that has left thousands out of work.

Jim Penman’s workers are prevented from going to work while council workers who do the same job are permitted to work during stage 4 restrictions.

Mr Penman told Ben Fordham the initial guidelines allowed sole traders to operate but the Premier still announced the ban on mowing and cleaning.

“The way it appeared to him is that, I can either back down and say ‘look sorry I made a mistake’ or I can throw tens of thousands of Australians into misery and unemployment.

“That was a pretty easy decision for a guy like the Premier, as I’ve come to realise.

“Why did you change your mind? Where’s your evidence?

“Just back down! Admit you made a mistake! This was so unnecessary, to cause this level of suffering for no reason at all, when we are not a danger to you, to the public, to anybody else.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaBusinessHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873