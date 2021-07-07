2GB
ADF rollout rescue ‘what the doctor ordered’ after students accidentally vaccinated

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ADF rollout rescue ‘what the doctor ordered’ after students accidentally vaccinated

Medical specialists have criticised the NSW government’s decision to keep schools closed for the first week of Term 3.

Royal Australasian College of Physicians President Professor John Wilson told Deborah Knight closing schools should only be “a last resort”.

“There’s reasonable evidence that schools can safely stay open, as long as they follow reasonable guidelines for infection control.

“It’s not difficult to do.”

After 160 students at the prestigious St Joseph’s College were accidentally given priority Pfizer doses, Professor Wilson said vaccinating children is a good idea, but getting the logistics right is crucial.

“It could be that pressing the button on the ADF coming in to sort out the logistics could be exactly what the doctor ordered.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook

