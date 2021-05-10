Adam Reynolds set for ‘immediate impact’ up north as time at Rabbitohs ends
After months of negotiations, Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds will not return to South Sydney next season, coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed.
The club could not offer Reynolds more than a one-year contract, compared with three- and four-year offers from the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos.
Rugby league great Billy Slater told Mark Levy the Broncos would be a great fit for Reynolds.
“I think he’d make an immediate impact up there.
“They’ve just signed Kotoni Staggs to play number six, I think they’d form a nice combination.”
Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full
Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website