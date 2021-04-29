2GB
Adam Reynolds contract saga ‘most difficult thing’ Souths CEO has faced

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Adam ReynoldsBLAKE SOLLYSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Article image for Adam Reynolds contract saga ‘most difficult thing’ Souths CEO has faced

South Sydney Rabbitohs fans have been rocked by the likely scenario captain Adam Reynolds will leave the club to sign with the Cronulla Sharks.

At an impasse in negotiations with his club, Reynolds has decided to test his value in the market.

CEO Blake Solly told Mark Levy as a member himself he empathises with the frustrations of the Souths community, but said the negotiations have been respectful.

“The easiest thing in the world would be to give Adam a three-year offer and kick … our salary cap challenges down the road, but history would suggest that’s not a great move.

“We’ve tried to be honest with Adam, we’ve tried to be honest with the members.

“It’s probably the most difficult thing I’ve been involved in in my five years at the club.”

Press PLAY below to hear the rationale

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
