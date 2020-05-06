‘Action needed now!’: Suicide rates to exceed coronavirus deaths in Australia

Suicide rates in Australia are expected to rise by 50 per cent and exceed the number of deaths from coronavirus by up to 10 times.

Modelling conducted by the country’s top mental health experts predicts the impact of the virus could result in an extra 1500 deaths a year due to the economic and social impacts of lockdown.

Health Minister­ Greg Hunt is expected to take the data to the national cabinet next week.

Former mental health commissioner and the head of the Brain and Mind Centre, Professor Ian Hickie, told Chris Smith youth suicides could make up almost half the deaths.

“They are the first who are affected and dislocated in these situations.

“For a year of economic downturn, you get about a five-year effect on suicide rates.

“We need to get in front of the curve right now if we are to prevent it.

“Action needs to happen now.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

