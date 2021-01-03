Acting NSW Premier returns fire at WA Premier over outbreak response

Acting Premier John Barilaro has defended NSW’s response to the northern beaches outbreak amid ongoing criticism from West Australian Premier Mark McGowan.

Mr Barilaro told Chris Smith NSW has taken on the greatest risk by acting as a thoroughfare for residents of other states returning from overseas.

“I’m sick to death of being lectured to by Western Australia and some of the other states, when we’re doing the heavy lifting.”

He confirmed a proposal to move repatriated Australians onto connecting flights to quarantine in their home states had been considered.

“I know the Treasurer sent the states a bill … and I think they’ve all balked at paying their share.”

Image: Nine News