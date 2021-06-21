ACCC names the telcos offering glimmer of hope as ‘big players’ disappoint

One in six mobile phone users believe they aren’t getting good value for money from the country’s major telecommunications providers.

Analysis by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has found Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, which control 90 per cent of the market, are charging higher fees for plans.

Some providers have pushed up the price by nearly $40 per month.

ACCC Chairman Rod Sims told Jim Wilson more competition is “absolutely” needed, but there is some good news for consumers.

“Companies like Aldi, gomo, Belong, Amaysim … have mobile phone plans for about $25 a month, which is roughly half the big players’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the ACCC’s advice in full

Image: Getty