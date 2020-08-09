Shoulder charge allegedly led to stabbing at rugby league match

A man has been charged and another is under police guard in hospital after an alleged stabbing at a rugby league match in Sydney’s west.

Police attended Old Saleyards Reserve on Gladstone Street, North Parramatta on Sunday morning after three males were allegedly stabbed at the end of the game.

A 19-year-old player and two spectators, aged 16 and 22, remain in Westmead Hospital undergoing treatment.

Police were told several men fled the scene in a Toyota Aurion and a search was conducted with assistance from PolAir.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nepean Hospital, where he remains under police guard, for treatment of an existing hand injury.

A 20-year-old man was arrested last night and was charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other.

Superintendent Daryl Jobson told Ben Fordham any disagreements in sport should be left on the field.

“From what I understand, it would appear as though part of the game was getting a bit heated.

“I’m told there was a shoulder charge incident resulting in the 20-year-old Kingswood man, that has been charged, being sent off the field and it would appear that the confrontation has then continued post-match.

“This is just absolutely unacceptable. It’s appalling, senseless, criminal behaviour. We won’t tolerate this under any circumstances.”

NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson he feels for all the families involved in the incident and is leaving the investigation in the hands of police.

“It’s important to note that this did not take place on the field or during the field of play.

“But even so, there’s no place for this in our society.”

Mr Abdo went on to add this is still a NSW Rugby League competition and they’d “support them in terms of what they do from here on in”.

“I expect to see some pretty firm action taken.”

